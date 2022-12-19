Listen Live

Williams Lake ice rink to turn into a winter wonderland

By Zachary Barrowcliff
-Photo: Pixabay

The Cariboo Memorial Complex’s rink two will be turning into the Cariboo Winterland.

From today (December 19th) to January 2nd, the rink will be full of festive decorations for skaters to enjoy during the holidays.

“Cariboo Winterland is where we transform our regular skating rink into a winter wonderland with trees, lights and decorations to make it feel like you’re immersed in the festive forest.” says Emma Davidson, Child and Youth Recreation Program Director.

Today, the opening skate from 7:00 to 8:30 will be free for all who want to take part and skate.

This year, the event will have new decorations and more trees, than the previous two years.

For those waiting until closer to Christmas to participate, Santa Claus will be at the rink on December 24th from 10:15am until 12pm.

