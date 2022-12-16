The Quesnel Community Foundation is celebrating another very successful fundraising campaign.

New President Bob Salmons goes over the numbers.

“We did very well actually. The latest tally I had was $138, 235. That includes the 50 thousand dollar matching funds from the anonymous donor.”

That is just under last year’s total of 152 thousand and change, and more money could still come in.

Salmons says they were very pleased with the amount in a difficult year.

He says the money raised this year will stay in the community.

“The endowment fund is just a bit under 4 million dollars right now, and those funds are used to generate interest and that money is used to provide grants to non profits in the community to carry on the projects that they’re doing.”

An anonymous donor has challenged the community in recent years vowing to match every dollar donated up to 50 thousand dollars.