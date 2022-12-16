The province is urging people to prepare for colder than normal temperatures, as tomorrow starts another cold snap.

In a release from the province, they say that the temperatures for the Interior and the North will be 10 to 20 degrees below normal.

Tomorrow (December 17th), Environment Canada is calling for minus 21 degrees with a wind chill of minus 34 in the afternoon in Williams Lake, with similar temperatures across the Cariboo.

Brrr, very cold weather is on the way beginning this weekend. DYK how to spot the signs of cold injuries? Stay safe by keeping up with alerts & forecasts, dressing warm & seeking shelter when needed.#BCStorm

Alerts: https://t.co/0UBzNN4Fai

Forecasts: https://t.co/ie92rYtnoD pic.twitter.com/f70dmRFCcX — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) December 16, 2022

In Williams Lake, the Cariboo Memorial Complex will be open as a warming centre.

Overnight shelters can also be found in Quesnel, Williams Lake, and 100 Mile House for those who need it.

The Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness is also wanting to remind drivers to plan and drive according to conditions.

For more information on the current and upcoming weather, you can visit Environment Canada’s website here.