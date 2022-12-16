It’s a first in Quesnel and the Cariboo.

The Quesnel Pride Society has announced a brand new Pflag chapter for families of queer children.

Society President Alison Prentice it stands for Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays, although she feels that acronym needs to be updated.

” From my point of view we need to update that acronym because we went from Lesbians and Gays long ago to LGBTQ and in some cases TIA2S+, so it’s a lengthy alphabet.”

Prentice says it’s a vital resource.

“What it does is it brings together family and friends of LGBTQ+ people so that they can try and use the resources that are available through PFLAG and through talking with other families, trying to support each other in understanding their children and what they’re going through, and how to support their children and how to support themselves.”

Prentice says Janice McKinney is one of their Directors and she is also the Chair of PFLAG.

“She is the one who actually drove this whole process and bless her heart got it here in record time. They have quite a number of resources. Janice is more familiar with the complete breadth of resources but they have quite a few online resources, they talk about different family groups, there’s different healthcare supports that they have, so it’s quite an extensive resource.”

A recent survey by the Pride Society showed that 37 percent of respondents had been rejected by family members and friends, which is something Prentice hopes will change as a result of this new group.

“I am really hoping it is going to help prevent that rejection because we personally have experienced the worse case scenario with our son committing suicide after his biological father disowned him for being gay. People don’t understand how much worse it is for queer children to be disowned or rejected by their family and friends.”

Prentice says the group has an introductory meeting scheduled for Tuesday, January 10th.

It will be at the Quesnel Library in the meeting room on the 2nd floor from 6 until 7-30 pm.