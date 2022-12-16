The 100 Mile House Wranglers will play their last two games of 2022, all taking place at home.

Before that, the Wranglers played a couple games last weekend where they managed to grab two out of a potential four points towards their standing.

Their first game was on Friday (December 9th) against the Sicamous Eagles, where the Wranglers had a 4-3 victory. Nathan Bohmer not only tied the game, but also gave the team the lead in the third period, tallying two goals in under two minutes.

Their game on Saturday however, had a different outcome than they would have liked. The North Okanagan Knights walked away with a 4-1 victory over the Wranglers. The only goal for the Wranglers came from Memfis Burgeson.

- Advertisement -

The Wranglers are 1 point out of a playoff spot, with the only team ahead of them being the Chase Heat. Can you guess who they play tonight (December 16th)?

If you guessed the Chase Heat, you’d be right. They’ve only won seven out of their 26 games, and will visit the Wranglers at the South Cariboo Rec Center beginning at 7:00pm.

The Heat find themselves on a 10 game losing streak, beginning back on November 15th against the Wranglers.

On Saturday, the Wranglers will host the Kelowna Chiefs at 7:00pm, with both teams last showdown on December 3rd. The Wranglers won that game 4-1.

For more information on the 100 Mile House Wranglers schedule, you can visit their website here.