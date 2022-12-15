(With files by Darin Bain, MyPGNow)

Just 18 per cent of people (six months and older) in Northern Health have received a flu shot this year. (as of the end of day on December 12th)

Province-wide, 30 per cent of people have had a flu shot.

This is after more than 77,532 influenza vaccinations were administered last week. (Dec. 5th to 12th)

3,140 of those doses were administered in Northern Health clinics and community pharmacies.

675 were given to children between the ages of six months and four-years-old, while 1,560 were given to adults (18-64).

Our health authority was well behind the rest of the province in terms of vaccination rate, especially for people under the age of 65.

For children between six months and four years, just 10.1% have received a flu shot, compared to 26.3% province-wide.

For children between the ages of five to 11, 8.9% have received a shot, compared to 22.6% province-wide.

7.4% of teens between 12 and 17 in Northern Health, have received a flu shot, compared to 16.9% province-wide.

13.7% of adults in Northern Health (18-64) have received a flu shot, compared to 23.2%.

Seniors are leading the way, with 44.9% of people 65+ getting their shot in the North, with 57.4% across the province getting theirs.

More information on influenza vaccines in Northern Health can be found here.