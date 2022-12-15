Yesterday (December 15th) morning, a vehicle incident involving a semi truck and car took place south of 100 Mile House.

Crews were on scene until around 11:30am, nearly four hours until the lane opened back up for drivers.

“We received a call yesterday at 7:30 in the morning that a semi truck had collided with a parked car on Highway 97 by 99 Mile Hill.” says Staff Sargent Kevin Smith, 100 Mile House RCMP.

“The vehicles were blocking the one lane of the road. There were no injuries.”

- Advertisement -

As for what caused the accident, Smith said the main factor was the road conditions.

He requests that divers slow down according to road conditions, especially when crews are dealing with an incident.

Smith said that crews had to jump out of the way for some vehicles due to their speeds.