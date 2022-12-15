With the holidays fast approaching, it’s important for drivers to be reminded of road safety.

In a release from Road Safety at Work, that say that ICBC reports an average of more than 1,900 crashes every year in BC over the holidays.

“If you think about the mindset that everybody’s in during the holidays, there’s an awful lot of rushing, there’s potential sources of stress.” says Trace Acres, Program Director for Road Safety at Work.

“So there’s a lot of extra factors that come into play that kind of compound the risks associated with winter driving.”

Acres added that drivers should shift their attitude while driving. Instead of taking the fastest route possible, make time and consider what will get you to your destination safely.

The release also notes that people shouldn’t drive, if the trip is non-essential, and to postpone instead.

You can find the full release on Road Safety at Work’s website here.