The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) announced today that their vaccine mandate has been rescinded.

The decision comes as both Quesnel and Williams Lake voted to remove their mandate.

“We’ve certainly been watching what’s been happening with the other municipalities, as well as society in general.” says Brian Carruthers, Interim Chief Administration Officer for the Cariboo Regional District.

“It was an appropriate time to remove the mandate, and going back to basically balancing the protection of our health of our volunteers, with our ability to operate our services effectively.”

The removal of the mandate will effect CRD employees, contractors, and volunteers.

While the rescinding of the mandate begins its effect today (December 14th), Carruthers added that there’s still a possibility that the mandate could come back. That’s if Covid makes a resurgence.

The CRD does continue to support and encourage people to follow the recommendations provided by public health officials, which does include vaccinations, wearing masks, and self isolating when ill.

you can find the Cariboo Regional District’s full release on their website here.