The true spirit of giving was in full display this (December 14) morning in Williams Lake.

The Annual Christmas Wish Breakfast put on by the Child Development Centre and hosted by Boston Pizza was held in person for the first time since the COVID pandemic began.

CDC Executive Director Vanessa Riplinger said the community really came out and showed their support through monetary and new toy donations.

“We had a secret Santa come with a big truckload of toys. Lorne Doerkson showed up with a truckload. We also had a truckload of toys from Gibraltar Mines and even the Wildwood Fire Department showed up with some toys which were just fantastic.”

Riplinger added that people came to the breakfast with cash in hand which resulted in a total of about $12,000 dollars.

“We were a little short on baby gifts and teen gifts but we are going to take this money and shop locally to buy those kinds of gifts to make sure that everyone has a gift for Christmas.”

About 800 people attended the Christmas Wish Breakfast which was held upstairs and downstairs at Boston Pizza in Williams Lake.

“I just want to thank Williams Lake and the surrounding areas for everything they do for our community.” Riplinger said, “This is my hometown and I couldn’t choose to live anywhere else. I always marvel about everybody that is in our community, we are a very giving community and I want to thank everyone who supported this special breakfast.”