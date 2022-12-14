(With files by Will Peters-MyPGNow)

The right choice and the wrong choice had a violent meeting late Saturday (December 10) night.

A pickup truck being driven by an Operation Red Nose volunteer was safely taking someone home when it was hit by another pickup truck being operated by a drunk driver, who blew through a stop sign.

The crash took place at the intersection of Weisbrod Road and Dagg Road.

After police arrived on the scene, the 20-year-old driver of the second pickup was issued a 90-day Immediate Roadside Prohibition, their truck has been impounded for 30 days.

The truck being driven by the Red Nose volunteer was also towed away, being left in no shape to drive.

There were no serious injuries reported.

“There’s no excuse to drink and drive,” said Doug MacDonald, the ICBC Road Safety Coordinator. “If your celebrations involve alcohol, please plan ahead for a safe ride home.”