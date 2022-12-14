A true Cariboo Pioneer celebrated a historic moment in his life.

Rudy Johnson, turned 100 years young recently and was the guest of honor at a get-together held by family and attended by dignitaries that included City of Williams Lake Councillor Scott Nelson.

“The community just wanted to give him a huge, huge shoutout and it was absolutely fantastic,” Nelson said. “MLA Lorne Doerkson came and did a presentation, there were certificates from the Cariboo Regional District, from the City of Williams Lake, from Coralee Oakes, Todd Doherty, the Prime Minister sent him a special greeting. It was a very special occasion.”

Nelson added that Johnson is a longtime pioneer and an iconic entrepreneur from the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

Johnson was responsible for the building of the bridge back in 1968 that bears his name and is used as an access point to the West Fraser Road north to Quesnel from Soda Creek Road out of Williams Lake or off of Highway 97 North.

In 1978 the government incorporated the Rudy Johnson Bridge into the provincial highway system.