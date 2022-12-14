The Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) donated their expired gear to Firefighters Without Borders (FWB).

Gear from 3 different fire stations were all picked up and driven to Calgary, where the FWB will decide where it will all go.

“We gathered 35 sets of turn out gear, which is the big yellow jackets and pants that firefighters wear, 37 helmets, 14 pairs of boots, 21 hoses and six first responder bags.” says Maria Hamilton, Volunteer Assistant for Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department.

Hamilton added that taking the gear to the dump instead would be a shame.

The fire gear could see itself go to First Nation communities, and even places outside of Canada such as Ukraine, Dominican Republic and anywhere else that needs it.

Even though the gear may be expired to Canada’s standards, the gear is still usable and in good condition.

Since the lifespan of fire gear typically lasts around eight to 10 years, that will be the next time the Interlakes VFD donates more gear.