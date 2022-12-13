Williams Lake RCMP continue to investigate a two vehicle collision that occurred in Mcleese Lake.

On Saturday, December 10th, at 8:00pm, police were called to Highway 97 north at Macalister Road, where the occupants had been seriously injured.

RCMP say when they arrived, they found a tractor trailer unit laying on its side and a pickup truck in the ditch nearby.

“Volunteer firefighters, search and rescue, as well as BCEHS were on scene, and occupants were being cared for by emergency services.” says Cpl. Serge Bruneau, BC Highway Patrol.

“Some were taken to hospital for further treatment.”

Crews were on scene for 3 hours, and although the investigation continues to determine the cause, police believe alcohol and speed may have been involved.

Bruneau wants to remind the public to slow down, and take their time to get to their destination, especially with poor road conditions and visibility.

He says if people choose to drive while under the influence, to instead have someone else drive, or find a safe ride home.