Once again Canlan Sports is looking to score big this holiday season for those in need.

Community Programs Coordinator Shelley Morton says the “Fill the Net” for hunger at the South Cariboo Rec Centre is an annual event to support the local bank.

“Every year here at the South Cariboo Rec Centre Canlan puts out a net to fill the net for hunger and we are looking forward to getting tons of food in for the local food bank. We will be accepting donations until about 1 o’clock on Monday, December 19.”

Morton noted that last year the 100 Mile Minor Hockey group held a great food drive for them taking up lots of non-perishable food items to the food bank from groups that participated in that.

She said anyone wishing to make a donation can stop into the arena during the week starting at 8:30 am and there are a few other activities going on where that can be done as well.

“We have a couple of free events coming up. We have a free skate this Sunday from 1:15 to 2:45,” Morton said, “so we encourage people to drop off a donation at that time. And there are two Wrangler games this weekend as well and again we encourage people to drop off a donation when they come in to watch the team play.”

Morton added that they have about 12 to 15 bags of groceries in the net right now.