It was an early start to the day for the Williams Lake Fire Department.

Fire Chief Evan Dean said at 5:26 am they responded to reports of a structure fire in the multi-unit complex at the top of Toop Road.

“On arrival, it was determined there was extensive involvement in just one of the units thankfully.” Dean said, “Crews made entry and were able to knock down the fire pretty quickly however there was extensive damage to the interior of that structure.”

Dean said thankfully the home was unoccupied at the time so there weren’t any injuries.

- Advertisement -

“In total we had 5 apparatus and 22 personnel members respond and were on scene for about an hour,” Dean added.

He said the scene had been left with RCMP and that the Williams Lake Fire Department will be assisting them as they need with any investigation.