BC Highway Patrol officers from Williams Lake and 100 Mile House recently conducted commercial vehicle safety checks in the South Cariboo.

They were done alongside Commercial Vehicles Safety and Natural Resources Enforcement officers focusing on commercial vehicle safety and vehicle defects.

Police said many were checked during a 4-hour period on December 9th on Highway 97 in 100 Mile House and several safety infractions were observed and addressed before creating a dangerous situation.

They said one commercial truck was found with significant mechanical issues causing it to be removed from the roadway.

- Advertisement -

“The majority of commercial vehicles were in acceptable condition with no major safety concerns observed, a testament to the professionalism of the majority of commercial drivers,” stated Constable Matt Ziemer of BC Highway Patrol 100 Mile House.

100 Mile House BC Highway Patrol would like to remind the public to ensure their vehicles are in safe operating condition to prevent being stranded on the side of the road, especially during these cold winter months.