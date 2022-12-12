Whoever was dreaming of a white Christmas in the Cariboo certainly had their wish granted.

Bobby Sekhon Meteorologist with Environment Canada said two areas in the region received more than another.

“Over the weekend we saw anywhere from 8 to 10 centimetres of snow in the South Cariboo and Williams Lake was covered by 10 centimetres.”

Sekhon noted that it looks like there is more snow in the forecast.

“We’ll see snow developing tomorrow, late morning, about 2 centimetres, from 100 Mile House to Quesnel and it should taper off by late afternoon then we’ll continue with the cool dry weather,” Sekhon said.

Temperature wise Sekhon said “The region is going to see below seasonal temperatures, today (December 12) the high will be minus 10 and the normal high at this time of year is minus 3 and with another system approaching tonight and ahead we’ll see rising temperatures of minus 7, minus 8 in the daytime and minus 10 overnight. Into the weekend there is a chance that Arctic air will settle in and potentially see low temperatures over the weekend drop down into the minus 20s.”