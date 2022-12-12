Operation Red Nose in Williams Lake completed its third weekend of getting drivers and their vehicles home safely this holiday season.

Organizer Deborah Pickering said they had six teams of three people on the roads which they really needed with the number of calls they received.

“It was a great weekend, we were very busy both Friday and Saturday night.” Pickering said, “We provided 89 safe rides home this weekend so we did really well despite the snow and everything. Lots of people are looking ahead and know that we’re there now and giving us a call and getting that safe ride home.”

Pickering noted that they gave 38 rides home on Friday and 51 on Saturday.

“We have one weekend of a Friday and Saturday night and then New Year’s Eve, so three more nights altogether.”

Since Operation Red Nose began on November 25th, the group has given 154 safe rides.

“One of the reasons why our numbers were up is there are a lot more Christmas Parties taking place like company parties so that brings out a lot more people than it did the previous weekends and this weekend (December 16 and 17) it should be busy once again,” Pickering said.

Operation Red Nose in Williams Lake will be taking calls once again this Friday and Saturday night from 9 to 3 am and the number is 250-392-22-22.