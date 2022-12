Low-income renters can apply for a one-time rent top-up beginning today (Monday).

The money is part of the federal government’s Canada Housing Benefit and is worth about 500 dollars for eligible renters.

To qualify, families must have a net income of 35 thousand or less or individual renters must make less than 20 thousand a year.

The feds say it will benefit almost 2 million Canadians.

– with files from Vista Radio newswire