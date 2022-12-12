The Salvation Army’s Christmas kettles are back in Quesnel for the holiday season.

Lieutenant Tamara Randlesome says they are back after a couple of years off due to COVID.

“We are located at Walmart, Safeway and Save-on-Foods, and we are looking for more volunteers. We have shifts that go from 10 to 12, 12 to 2, 2 to 4, and 4 to 6. Any volunteers would be greatly appreciated.”

Randlesome says those interested can simply call 778-246-4270.

She says the money will be put to good use.

“It is cash only for this year, and all the proceeds actually goes back into our community ministries. So it will go back into the hampers and the soup kitchen, 100 percent.”

Randlesome says the kettles will be out until December 24th.

The Salvation Army in Williams Lake has kettles set up at Walmart, Wholesale, FreshCo, Save On Foods, and Shoppers Drug Mart.