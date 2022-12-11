Canada Post is giving out a few holiday reminders as we get closer to Christmas.

Canada Post has the following deadlines for sending parcels, mail, and more to be on time for Christmas on their website:

Priority and Xpresspost:

Local: December 22nd

Regional: December 21st

National: December 21st

Expedited Parcel or flat rate box:

Local: December 21st

Regional: December 19th-21st

National: December 13th-20th

Regular Parcel:

Local: December 20th

Regional: December 16th-20th

National: December 9th-19th

“Our Canada Post dates are different from online shopping due dates,” said Lisa Liu with Canada Post Media Relations.

“So if you want something from a retailer, we’re encouraging everyone to go to their favourite retailer to take a look at the availability of what they want and their own delivery dates to ensure they are able to get their gift under the Christmas tree.”

Canada Post is also reminding Canadians to help keep mail-carriers safe this holiday season.

“We are asking Canadians to keep a clear path home, by clearing snow and ice from their walkway, stairs, driveways, and especially around their mailbox,” Liu said.

“Making sure that you’re keeping your stairs, handrails and mailbox free of obstruction, and in good repair. So for example, no garbage cans in front of the stairs or the mailbox. That would be very helpful, if everyone could help do our part, because I know our delivery agents do their best to deliver through the difficult weather conditions especially through the holidays.”