Current players and alumni have been making pushes to further their career and potential ones.

Three current 100 Mile House Wrangler players have already been taking steps forward this year.

“Two of our kids (Tyler Smoluk, Ethan Davey) were selected to the top prospects game, where the PJHL, the lower mainland junior B faced the KIJHL.” says Dale Hladun, Coach and GM of the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

“Ethan Sanders, a local kid, he’s starting to get a couple American college teams sniffing around to see if he’d be interested to go play college next year.”

- Advertisement -

As for an alumni, Clay Stevenson will be making his way to the AHL, after having a successful few games in the ECHL.

Stevenson played nine games with the North Carolina Stingrays in the ECHL and had a 5-2-2 record, a .926 sv%, and a 2.31 GAA.

The AHL team he’ll be playing for is the Hershey Bears, who are the affiliate team of the Washington Capitals.

Hladun added that he’s excited for Stevenson, and added that it’s cool to see players that were at their rink are in the NHL.

For the previous story on Clay Stevenson signing with the Washington Capitals, you can find it here.