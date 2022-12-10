Parts of the Cariboo may have seen an increase in police enforcement at intersections.

On November 22nd and 23rd, BC Highway Patrol (BCHP) from 100 Mile House and Williams Lake conducted intersection enforcement at Highway 97 and First Street as well as Highway 97 and Exeter Station Rd.

In a release from RCMP, they say multiple vehicles failed to slow or stop for yellow and red lights at each intersection.

Weather conditions deteriorated during the enforcement with snow and slush build up on the roads, increasing stopping distances.

15 tickets were given out for red light, yellow light and distracted driving offences during that two-day period.

BC Highway Patrol wants to remind drivers to adjust their speed according to road conditions, and give yourself time and distance to safely stop at intersections.