The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says it is considering feedback from the recent community meeting in Kersley when it comes to the possible reactivation of a gravel pit in the area.

“That includes further research into existing ministry and private gravel resources, which will inform the decision-making process. We are thoroughly evaluating all available ministry pits for local gravel sourcing. A decision will be made once that process is complete.”

It says early exploration of other pits have included the Sisters Creek Pit, Edmonds Pit and French Pit, among others.

The Ministry says it looks at a number of different things when making a decision.

“Including quantity and quality of materials, as we evaluate the suitability of gravel sources for the construction of a road. The final alignment for the Kersley Dale Landing Road will potentially affect the gravel source choice.”

The ministry says gravel is a finite resource and can be costly to extract, so they try to utilize ministry pits, when possible, for cost efficiency.

A group of Kersley residents are speaking out against using the gravel pit in the Sister’s Creek Recreation area, citing safety concerns for users and children at a nearby school.

The ministry promises to work with the Kersley Community Association to address concerns and to explore options.