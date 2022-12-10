During Williams Lake City Council, the discussions around the vaccine policy changed halfway through.

Originally, the recommendation was set to either suspend or continue the policy, however council pushed for it to be rescinded.

“I guess the intention is so that it will not be reversed, and so the decision for a mandatory vaccine policy for our city staff is now in the hands of the city staff’s administration instead.” says Michael Moses, Councillor for Williams Lake.

Moses added that the decision being with city staff’s administration is something that should’ve been and stayed in the first place.

The policy being rescinded affects around 175 city staff, depending on their decision on the vaccine policy.

Upon the staff’s decision, it could potentially help when it comes to hiring professionals to work for the City.