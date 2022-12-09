Listen Live

Canada’s Premiers are asking Ottawa to pay more for healthcare

By George Henderson
(Supplied by Pixabay)

Canada’s premiers are calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to meet with them to develop a new plan on healthcare spending.

The Council of the Federation held a joint media conference andcalled on the federal government to boost its Canada Health Transfer up to 35 per cent or an additional 28-billion dollars.

It now sits at 22 per cent.

The premiers are asking for a meeting early in the New Year to develop a fair and sustainable spending plan for healthcare.

They say it’s the most important and urgent issue facing Canadians.

(With files from Vista Radio newswire)

 

