Canada’s premiers are calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to meet with them to develop a new plan on healthcare spending.

The Council of the Federation held a joint media conference andcalled on the federal government to boost its Canada Health Transfer up to 35 per cent or an additional 28-billion dollars.

It now sits at 22 per cent.

The premiers are asking for a meeting early in the New Year to develop a fair and sustainable spending plan for healthcare.

They say it’s the most important and urgent issue facing Canadians.

(With files from Vista Radio newswire)