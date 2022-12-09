The Salvation Army in Quesnel will be distributing 200 Christmas hampers this year.

Lieutenant Tamara Randlesome says they will be going out on December 21st and 22nd.

She says the need definately outnumbers what they can provide.

“We have only just posted it on our Facebook page and we filled up 200 spots within a week. And I know that there are still more people out there is our community needing help, but we’re currently kind of maxed, the Salvation Army here in Quesnel.”

Quesnel Good Cheer used to provide Christmas hampers that included food and toys as well as other useful items.

Randlesome says they hope to expand next year.

“We were hoping to be able to kind of help take on part of what Good Cheer was, so we’re hoping to start planning for that in July for next Christmas.”

The last year that Quesnel Good Cheer did the hampers was in 2019.