The 25th Annual Yuletide dinner put on by the Child Development Centre may have had fewer people from the community gather around the many tables but those who did show up enjoyed it immensely.

After being cancelled last year because of Covid, this community event served up a complete holiday meal of turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetables and dessert cooked by volunteers of the St. Vincent De Paul Society.

“We had a lot of people come for the Yuletide dinner,” Executive Director for the CDC, Vanessa Riplinger said, “but we were down quite a few people as well. We only served about 340 dinners, we were expecting close to 600. We had a lot of people who did show up say people were away with the flu and were afraid of COVID still.”

Riplinger noted that they did take all the food that was left over and packed it up and took it out to people in need.

“It was a really great event. Santa was there, the men’s choir, we had lots of organizations helping out, and our MLA Lorne Doerkson and our Mayor Surindarpal Rathor showed up to help out, it was a beautiful evening and people were so grateful. We were so happy to be able to put in on in-person again” Riplinger added.

The next holiday season community event put on by the Child Development Centre is the Christmas Wish Breakfast, Wednesday, December 14th at Boston Pizza from 6:30 am to 9 am.

For a donation of a new unwrapped toy or a monetary donation, you can enjoy a nice breakfast.

Table reservations are filling up fast, to make yours call the Child Development Centre 250-392-4481.