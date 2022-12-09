Smoke may be visible in some parts of the South Cariboo over the winter.

The Ministry of Forests will be burning approximately 500 piles of woody debris at multiple sites within the vicinity of several 2021 wildfires.

Those areas include Canim Lake, Howard Lake, and South Deka Lake to reduce fire hazards.

Smoke may be visible from Canim Hendrix Road, Horse Lake Road, Mahood Lake Road, Highway 24, and areas around Canim Lake, Forest Grove, and Interlakes.

The Ministry said burning will occur throughout the winter until March 31st and will be conducted by their staff or local contract crews.

Ignitions and burning will only proceed if weather and site conditions are suitable and allow smoke to dissipate the Ministry noted.

The work is being done to help reduce fuel hazards created by the construction of control lines during past fire suppression activities.