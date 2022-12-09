The 100 Mile House Wranglers are approaching their mid year mark, so how does the coach feel about the progress?

As of now, the bright spots for the coach are the young players making an impact, and the veterans stepping up and filling the leadership roll.

“We got six or seven kids still in high school, that being said, they are rising to the occasion.” says Dale Hladun, Coach and General Manager of the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

“To be honest, I think we will be the feel good story this season when it’s all said and done, and I think we’re gonna claw our way into the playoffs. We’re gonna be a very tough team to beat late in the year.”

Today (December 9th), the team will be playing their arch rivals, the Sicamous Eagles, who Hladun says are having the best season in 15 years.

He says they’re a well coached team with veterans sprinkled in, as they looked to be competitive this year.

For the Wranglers, Hladun feels as they aren’t as physical as they need to be, and have instead been taking tripping and hooking penalties. He says it’s not a battle penalty, but a lazy one.

The Wranglers will take on the 14-9-2 Eagles at the South Cariboo Rec Center at 7:00pm.

The North Okanagan Knights, who have won 13 in their last 24 games, will make their way to 100 Mile House to take on the Wranglers.

The Wranglers have won six out of 25 games this season, and sit bottom of their division.

For more information on the 100 Mile House Wranglers, and their schedule, you can visit their website here.