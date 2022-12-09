Holiday roadchecks began in the Cariboo on Saturday (December 3rd), where Williams Lake had the most impaired drivers.

This comes as RCMP and ICBC launched their CounterAttack campaign for the holidays.

“So in the Williams Lake area, the officers checked approximately 300 vehicles and five impaired drivers were removed from the road, along with their vehicles.” says Corporal Serge Bruneau, BC Highway Patrol in Quesnel.

“For Quesnel, there was no impaired drivers taken off the road, so Williams Lake was really the hot spot.”

- Advertisement -

Bruneau added that if people do plan on drinking or using drugs, to plan a safe ride home, and not go behind the wheel.

Some ways you can plan a safe ride home is by having a designated driver, using transit, taxi, or Operation Red Nose.