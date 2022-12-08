Organizations in the Cariboo will be getting funds from the community gaming grant, which totals just over $48 million.

Out of that total, the Cariboo region will receive $743,150 that will go towards arts and culture, and sports.

“People’s lives are enhanced by the sports, arts and cultural programming that not-for-profit organizations offer throughout British Columbia,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs.

“Healthy, vibrant communities are key to a healthy, vibrant province and these grants are one way our government is helping people in communities thrive.”

Seven arts and culture organizations in the Cariboo will get $124,100, where as 25 organizations for sports will get the remaining $619,050.

The province distributes $140 million every year to non profit organizations that deliver services and make life better for people in BC.

You can find the full release on the community gaming grant on the government of BC’s website here.