Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty says he has received a lot of question and inquiries about the lunch of of 9-8-8.

Doherty, also the Shadow Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention, is reminding people that the launch won’t be until November of next year.

“In August of 2022, the CRTC announced they would work with telecommunication providers to activate 9-8-8 across the country by November 30, 2023. Now, it is my goal to ensure they honour this timeline.”

In the meantime, Doherty says the holiday season can be very stressful for people and he encourages anyone who is struggling to reach out to the resources available.

- Advertisement -

“For Canadians in need of support, the Talk Suicide Hotline is available 24/7 by calling 1-866-456-4566.”

Doherty also advises people to check on their family, friends and neighbours in case they are struggling with their mental health.

He says 9-8-8 will save lives, we just have to wait a bit longer.