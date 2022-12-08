Several Williams Lake youths gathered today in front of the Court House to protest for sexual assault survivors.



One of the Organizers, Emma Allen said she’s had at least 3 friends assaulted in the past and they have gotten absolutely zero justice.



“Sexual assault isn’t new. This has happened for years, like hundreds of years, this isn’t a new thing. I think that an end needs to happen or at least some sort of justice.”

Allen added that they won’t be silenced and that they were there to raise awareness and support for survivors of sexual assault.

“We hear you, we’re here for you, justice will happen.” Allen said, “I’m hoping to achieve justice so Crown Council actually caring and definitely for the victims to step out and say hey this happened to me. My main goal is for survivors of sexual assault to know they’re not alone and we’re here for them.”



Allen added today’s protest isn’t just about one case, it’s about the ninety-seven percent of women who have had this happen.