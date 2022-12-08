The big talking point of Williams Lake City Council was the approval of a proposed mobile overdose prevention site.

During Interior Health’s presentation, data showed that deaths due to overdosing have increased substantially over the last three years.

“We know that opening supervised consumption actually decreases drug use in the community when people go and use in a site, but it also decreases crime and theft around the site.” says Dr. Carol Fenton, Medical Health Officer with Interior Health.

She hypothesizes that it could be because of the positive influence in the community, and also increases their ability to access services that decreases the need for survival crime.

Dr. Fenton added that the overdose deaths are completely preventable, and the site is an effective way to prevent those deaths.

Interior Health will also be working with the First Nations Health Authority (FNHA), which they also spoke during council.

The City has asked the FNHA to provide more data on the site, before hey move forward with the site.

Dr. Fenton noted that she was pleased with how the conversation went at City Council, as everyone was engaged with the matter.