There is a need for fire fighters within the Cariboo Regional District.

Chair Margo Wagner says they are a critical part of communities.

“We have 14 tax funded fire departments within the CRD, and they do everything. Some of them do some highway rescue, some first responder medical issues, and then fire fighting. And the biggest benefit for the residents that live within a fire protection area is they do tend to get a better rate on house insurance because they have access to a fire department that is trained, as opposed to no fire department at all.”

Wagner says they rely on them tremendously and they are very appreciative of the ones that step up.

She says some departments are a little bit shorter than others, but she assures people that none are at a critical stage.

CRD departments did lose some people over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. We asked Wagner if it was going to be lifted. “We did lose some. Currently the CRD is well aware that our neighbouring municipalities and First Nations are in the process of lifting it shortly, or have already lifted it. This was a staff decision to put it in initially as I am sure everybody is aware of, and I can tell you that currently staff are accessing the situation.” Wagner says it would be a reasonable assumption that unvaccinated people could apply to be in the fire department should the vaccine mandate be lifted.