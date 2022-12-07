Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 30 year old Carl Schooner.

Police say that he was reported missing by family on Tuesday, December 6th, and was last heard on November 30th, when he left Bella Coola heading to Williams Lake.

Carl Schooner is described as:

Indigenous male

Medium build

6 foot

161 lbs

Brown hair

Brown eyes

If you have seen, or have any information on where Carl Schooner may be, you are asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.