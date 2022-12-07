The Quesnel RCMP held the 3rd annual Stuff a Cruiser Campaign this past weekend in the parking lot at Walmart.

Police officers in uniform and red serge, along with other volunteers accepted donations of non-perishable food items, clothing, toys, pet food and cash to support the local Salvation Army, Big Brothers and Big Sisters and Senior’s Voice Society.

The campaign raised:

-1,170 pounds of food

-698 individual toys

-$1,150 in gift cards

-$2,690.50 in cash

-860 pounds of dry dog food

-8 bags of pet treat

-380 tins of cat food

“This year was a huge success as we were able to surpass the donations from last years Stuff a Cruiser event, said Constable Colton Walch, the organizer of the campaign. “It would not have been possible without the generous donations of the community. The cold weather did not stop the warm hearts of those helping people in need.”

The Quesnel RCMP would like to thank Walmart for the use of their lot, Active Rent-All who donated the use of an enclosed trailer along with a large donation of items, and the RCMP staff that volunteered their time to help with the event.