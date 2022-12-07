November was one to remember depending on where you live in the Cariboo.

Meteorologist for Environment Canada, Bobby Sekhon, said when it came to precipitation it was a fairly dry month.

“Closer to Quesnel it was very close to near normal getting almost 50 millimetres of precipitation which is almost bang on normal. Williams Lake had a bit less with 27 millimetres compared to the average of 42 millimetres.”

However, temperature wise Sekhon noted that it was a colder than average month, 5 degrees below normal and for Williams Lake, it was the third coldest November on record.

- Advertisement -

Looking at the days to come, Sekhon says the Cariboo will be getting into a drier stretch.

“It’s also going to be windy starting tonight (December 7) and into tomorrow morning 30 gusting to 50. The temperature will be climbing. Tomorrow’s high is going to be minus 2. The next round of snow might be on Saturday with a potential system coming through the region, not a whole lot, maybe a few centimetres”.

Sekhon added that so far we are seeing close to average temperatures for this time of year.

“The normals are a high of minus 2 and a low of minus 10. We’ll be hanging around that range for the next couple of days in the Cariboo. However, Monday will be minus 16 and minus 11 for Tuesday which is certainly below average.”