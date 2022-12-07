100 Mile House RCMP responded to a single motor vehicle incident earlier this morning on Highway 97 near the 108 Heritage Site.

Sergeant Brad McKinnon says it happened around 9 o’clock and that a tow truck had to remove it from a ditch.

He says there were no injuries and the road and weather conditions were an issue that led to the vehicle going off the road.

Police were on the scene to slow down traffic in the area and there was no need to close the Highway.

McKinnon reminds motorists that in the early morning hours to slow down until crews have a chance to remove the snow and ice, particularly in the more outlying areas.