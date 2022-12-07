Williams Lake council was packed with firefighters as they watched their new chief receive the helmet.

Randy Isfeld, former Williams Lake fire chief was the one who passed the helmet to Evan Dean, current fire chief.

Mayor Surinderpal Rathor was also there to shake Dean’s hand, once the helmet was on.

“It give’s me great pleasure to make the announcement.” says Surinderpal Rathor, Mayor of Williams Lake.

“He’s home grown. I always promote in house promotion, and that’s the result of the new fire chief.”

Rathor added that with all the firefighters in attendance, it showed how much support he has.

He believes that Chief Dean will stay long enough to help and do things in the city.