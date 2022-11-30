Quesnel RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an incident back on November 3rd.

Police say it took place on a trail that connects Anderson Drive and Avery Avenue in West Quesnel.

The man is accused of grabbing a 17-year old girl by the arm when she refused to give him money.

Fortunately, the girl was able to pull away from the man and report the incident to police.

- Advertisement -

Sergeant Clay Kronebusch provided an update on the investigation today.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, Quesnel RCMP enlisted the service of a Forensic Sketch Artist. A forensic composite sketch of the suspect has been compiled and we are releasing it to the public who we hope can assist us in identifying the suspect and furthering our investigation.”

The suspect is described as:

-Caucasian

-Approximately 5’8 tall, 160 pounds

-50 years old

-Grey/Brown hair

-A beard

-Wearing a black puffy jacket, black pants and a backpack

Anyone who recognizes the suspect, or has information related to the investigation, is asked to please call the Quesnel RCMP at (250) 992-9211 and quote police file #2002-8861