Williams Lake BC Highway Patrol (BCHP) RCMP members conducted a check point on 2nd Avenue North and Boundary Street.

The checkstop was done on November 19th, checking for any impaired drivers.

In a release from RCMP, they say a lone BCHP officer stopped two vehicles as they approached the checkpoint due to suspicion of impaired driving.

Both drivers provided a breath sample, and was deemed that they were impaired by alcohol. The drivers received driving prohibitions, along with the vehicles being impounded.

A third driver was also stopped at the same checkpoint, and was handed the same punishment as the two previous drivers including four violation tickets for alcohol related offences.

BCHP members conducted multiple checkstops over the weekend, and stopped five impaired drivers, along with impounding all vehicles.

The release also stated that impaired driving is one of the top causes of criminal death in BC.

They say that if you do plan on drinking, to avoid driving, and find an alternative way home.