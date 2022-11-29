Brityn “Hurricane” Carter won the 60 kilogram youth class at the BC Championships in North Vancouver over the weekend.

Carter defeated Kya Chisholm from Cranbrook in the title bout.

That was one of two big belts that she received, as Carter was also named female youth athlete of the year in BC.

Robyn Grant, also a member of the 2 Rivers Boxing Club in Quesnel, lost a decision in the final of the 54 kilogram senior elite class.

Grant was defeated by the defending provincial champion in that weight class, Nyousha Nakhjiri, from North Vancouver.

Both Carter and Grant were also selected to compete on the provincial team.

Grant will travel to Mexico in December, and to Montreal in early February.

Carter will compete at the Canada Winter Games in Quebec in mid-February, and will compete at the junior/youth nationals in May.