Three projects in Williams Lake will have more support towards their wildfire mitigation.

The Forest Enhancement Society of BC (FESBC) is funding the projects to reduce the wildfire risks and be completed by 2024.

“People want to know that they’re going to be safe in their communities.” says Steve Kozuki, Executive Director with the Forest Enhancement Society of BC.

“It’s really important to get these projects done, start catching up in doing what we need to do, and thankfully in Williams Lake there’s a number of organizations that have been willing to step forward and do the work that needs to be done.”

The projects getting funding from the FESBC include:

Williams Lake First Nation ($1,573,110) – preparing plans and implementing treatments in a landscape level fuel break that was identified through a local planning process.

Williams Lake Community Forest ($561,278) – implementing thinning treatments to reduce wildfire risk, while improving mule deer habitat.

Central Chilcotin Rehabilitation Ltd. ($2,000,000) – creating landscape level fuel breaks and maximizing the utilization of fibre generated from the treatments.

Kozuki added that the goal for everyone involved is to create forests that are more resistant to wildfires, to protect the communities, homes and businesses.