A special air quality statement has been issued for the south Cariboo, including Williams Lake.

The advisory was issued by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy along with the Interior Health Authority.

In a release from Environment Canada, they say that due to high concentrations of fine particulate matter, the advisory will remain in affect until weather conditions change.

They say that exposure is particularly a concern for those with chronic conditions such as asthma, heart disease, diabetes and respiratory infections.

Environment Canada asks that if anyone is experiencing symptoms, to consider reducing or rescheduling strenuous outdoor activities.

An open burning restriction is also in place for Williams Lake and surrounding areas until November 30th, at 11:00am. No new fires can be started, as well as no new materials can be added to existing fires.

For the full statement on the air quality, and to stay up to date, you can visit Environment Canada’s website here.