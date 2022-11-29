The spirit of giving will soon be on display in full force in Williams Lake.

Wednesday, December 14th the Annual Christmas Wish Breakfast will be put on by the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre and hosted by Boston Pizza.

Jason Quimet, Manager of Boston Pizza, said they are really excited to be able once again to provide a breakfast for people who bring in a new, unwrapped toy or make a cash donation.

“It’s a great event, we had back in 2019 a total of over 900 toys and almost 8-thousand dollars in donations. The community really gets behind this and working with the Child Development Centre, I’m hoping to get over 900 people and get a record going for this year,” Ouimet said.

Executive Director Vanessa Riplinger added that it’s truly a community event that not only helps youth and children in need in the lake city through donations of money or a new unwrapped toy but surrounding communities as well.

“We take everything back to the Child Development Centre, we set it up, and we other organizations that work with youth and children in need come in and do a Christmas shop for their clients. So we’re really trying to make sure that every child has a gift at Christmas.”

When it comes to volunteers for this event, Riplinger said they’re never short and even one former client of the CDC comes from Kamloops to offer his services.

The public is reminded that all reservations for the Annual Christmas Wish Breakfast are booked for a half-hour maximum and to reserve a table to please call the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre at 250-392-4481.