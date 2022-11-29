As avian influenza continues to rise, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food will hold two virtual information sessions for small flock owners.

The sessions will be focused on the virus, and how owners will be able to protect their flock(s) along with how to prepare for potential impacts it could bring.

In a release from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, the provide specifics of what owners will learn about:

Improving flock/farm biosecurity to prevent outbreaks

Recognizing signs of avian flu cases and how to report it

How foreign animal disease regulations affect small flock poultry

What to expect if a flock is positive for the virus

Resources available for non-commercial bird owners, including diagnostic services through the BC Animal Health Centre

The sessions about the virus will be led by BC government veterinary specialists.

- Advertisement -

For those wanting to attend, there will be no cost, however registration for the session is mandatory.

The first session will focus on small flock owners in Thompson-Cariboo and northern BC on November 30th from 5:30pm until 8:30pm.

Registration here.

The second session will be for small flock owners in the whole province on December 5th, from 5:30pm until 8:30pm.

Registration here.

For more information on the avian influenza, you can check the government of BC’s website here.