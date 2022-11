The Hanceville Bridge in the Chilcotin is set to go under some repair work.

Dawson Road Maintenance has scheduled the work to begin this Wednesday (November 30) and carry on through to the end of February.

While repairs on being done, the Hanceville Bridge will be closed from 8 am until 12:30 pm and again from 1 until 5 in the afternoons seven days a week.

Dawson Road Maintenance says motorists can expect delays in crossing the bridge as well.